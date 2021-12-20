Monday, December 20, 2021
    Ex-FDA commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb says there’s NO indication COVID Omicron variant causes more severe illness and highlights South African data showing those infected are less likely to end up in hospital
    The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said that there was no indication that the new Omicron variant of COVID causes more severe illness, Your Content has learned.

    Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner for the FDA, said that there is no indication the COVID Omicron variant causes more severe illness.

    Gottlieb spoke with CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan to address new developments with the new variant.

    The former commissioner noted that despite rising fears over the variant the hospitalization rates for Omicron have decreased.

    He also attributed the low severity of the illness to the strong immunity of US and South African populations.

    However, he noted that extra guidelines such as wearing masks, receiving the booster shot and social distancing should still be taken into effect,’according to CBS News.

