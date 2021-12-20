Monday, December 20, 2021
    Five brazen ‘looters who targeted victims of deadly Kentucky tornado and stole cars, copper wiring and brand new Ugg boots’
    Five alleged looters have been arrested over claims they targeted victims of the deadly Kentucky tornadoes, stealing cars, copper wire and even Ugg boots, Your Content has learned.

    Five people were arrested in southwestern Kentucky after they allegedly stole vehicles and personal items from tornado victims.

    Graves County sheriff’s deputies caught the thieves on Friday about half a mile away from the Mayfield candle factory that was leveled in the storms.

    One of the arrestees was found with meth hidden ‘in her body cavity’

    Police across the state have arrested at least 11 people, including the Graves County suspects, for looting from tornado damaged property.

    In wake of the crime spree, deputies and state police have increased patrols in the areas affected by the tornadoes,’according to The Daily Advent.

