A Florida woman has been arrested 18 months after she allegedly burned down a former psychiatric hospital for children and took a selfie in front of the smoldering ruins, Your Content has learned.

An 18 month investigation led Monmouth County, New Jersey, investigators to Evelyn V Alvino, 20, from Pinellas Park, Florida.

She was arrested last month and extradited to New Jersey to face arson, burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief charges.

She caused more than $3.5 million in damages to the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Center, which had to be demolished after the blaze in 2020.

Firefighters from more than 11 firehouses in Wall Township were needed to put out the blaze, which they feared would spread to a near wooded area and park,’according to The Daily Advent.

