Georgia high school student, 16, is arrested and charged as an adult after he ‘raped 15 year old girl in boys’ bathroom’

A Georgia teen is being charged as an adult for allegedly brutally raping a 15 year old classmate inside the bathroom of a Powder Springs high school, Your Content has learned.

Malachi Mpata, 16, was arrested after he allegedly forced a 15 year old female classmate into the boys’ bathroom and raped her.

He also forced her to perform oral sex while gripping her neck, a warrant says.

A neighbor said she was shocked to learn of the arrest, and said Mpata had aspired to become a doctor.

Mpata is now in a Cobb County, Georgia jail facing rape and sodomy charges.

It’s the second time in recent months that the Cobb County School District which serves nearly 113,000 students has been rocked by sex crime charges.

Last month, an Osborne High School teacher was charged after he allegedly had sex with a student inside his office,’according to FOX News.

