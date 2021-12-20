Monday, December 20, 2021
    Ghislaine Maxwell ‘took three girls to target men at a London party in year 2000 after a film premiere attended by Prince Charles’
    Ghislaine Maxwell took three young women to target men at a party in 2000 after a film premiere attended by Prince Charles, it has been claimed, Your Content has learned.

    The alleged madam is seen surrounded by three girls in the unearthed photo.

    A broker in the image said the girls could have been in their ‘late teens’

    He believed they may have been escorts and were targeting wealthy men.

    There is no suggestion Prince Charles was aware of their presence at the party,’according to The SUN.

