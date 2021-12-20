Homicide detectives and K-9s search a Connecticut park again in connection with missing mom of five Jennifer Dulos who was last seen in May 2019

Connecticut State Police and K-9 dogs returned to a park in New Canaan on Monday to conduct another search for Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May 2019, Your Content has learned.

Connecticut State Police returned to Waveny Park in New Canaan on Monday and searched adjacent mulch pile as part of Jennifer Dulos investigation.

- Advertisement -

Officials described Monday’s search as ‘a standard follow up investigative effort out of an abundance of caution’

Jennifer went missing in May 2019, after dropping her five children off at school; she has not been seen since and her body has not been found.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder but committed suicide in January 2020 while awaiting trial.

Fotis’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his ex-lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder,’according to Daily News.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]