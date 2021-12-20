Iran stages military drill in the Strait of Hormuz amid standoff with the US over its nuclear programme

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has staged what it called a ‘major’ military drill around the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with the US over its nuclear programme, Your Content has learned.

Iran holding five day military drill in the strategic bottleneck, Strait of Hormuz.

- Advertisement -

Ground troops, navy and air force participating in Exercise of the Great Prophet.

Comes after nuclear talks with global powers broke up without agreement.

Joe Biden has signalled willingness to ease sanctions on Iran in return for guarantees over its nuclear technology, but negotiations have stalled,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]