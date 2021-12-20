Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    Iran stages military drill in the Strait of Hormuz amid standoff with the US over its nuclear programme
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has staged what it called a ‘major’ military drill around the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with the US over its nuclear programme, Your Content has learned.

    Iran holding five day military drill in the strategic bottleneck, Strait of Hormuz.

    - Advertisement -

    Ground troops, navy and air force participating in Exercise of the Great Prophet.

    Comes after nuclear talks with global powers broke up without agreement.

    Joe Biden has signalled willingness to ease sanctions on Iran in return for guarantees over its nuclear technology, but negotiations have stalled,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.