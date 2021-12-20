Monday, December 20, 2021
    Israel is set to announce travel ban against US and Canada in attempt to combat Omicron variant after SEVENTEEN passengers who landed from Miami tested positive for COVID
    Israel is set to slap a travel ban on the US and Canada in an attempt to stop the COVID Omicron variant from spreading there, Your Content has learned.

    Israeli health ministry recommends adding US, Canada to its Covid ‘red list’

    Israelis will be banned from visiting the US.

    Dual citizens entering Israel from the banned list must isolate.

    Those who don’t have an Israeli passport will be banned altogether.

    Move comes after 17 people flew in from Miami to Israel while infected.

    Most of those infected were said to have been carrying Omicron variant.

    Decision to bar Israelis from traveling to US needs cabinet, parliament approval.

    Lawmakers okayed ban on travel to France, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, Sweden and United Arab Emirates.

    Israelis are currently not allowed to travel to most of Europe, United Kingdom.

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said country was in grip of fifth Covid wave,’according to The Washington Post.

