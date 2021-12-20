Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    Japanese billionaire returns to earth after 12 days on the ISS as Russia re-enters the space tourism race following competition from the US
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth on Monday after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks in space including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom, Your Content has learned.

    Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano returned today.

    - Advertisement -

    Their journey marked Russia’s return to space tourism after a decade long pause.

    Competition has ramped up this year with Bezos, Musk, Branson going to space.

    Maezawa, Hirano spent 12 days at the International Space Station making videos,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.