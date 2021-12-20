Japanese billionaire returns to earth after 12 days on the ISS as Russia re-enters the space tourism race following competition from the US

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth on Monday after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks in space including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom, Your Content has learned.

Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano returned today.

- Advertisement -

Their journey marked Russia’s return to space tourism after a decade long pause.

Competition has ramped up this year with Bezos, Musk, Branson going to space.

Maezawa, Hirano spent 12 days at the International Space Station making videos,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]