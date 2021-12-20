Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell trial could begin deliberations TODAY after hearing closing arguments

The jury are set to deliberate on Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate as the prosecution and defense today make their closing arguments in her sex trafficking trial, Your Content has learned.

Maxwell, 59, faces an effective life sentence if convicted on all six counts.

Prosecution say she trafficked teenage girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

Defense claims she is being tried as a stand-in for the late pedophile financier.

Jury will deliberate after roughly six hours worth of closing arguments,’according to The Texas News Today.

