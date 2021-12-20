Monday, December 20, 2021
    Left wing millennial Gabriel Boric, 35, is voted Chile’s youngest president and vows to tax the ‘super rich’
    A left-wing millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president on Sunday, after a bruising campaign against a free market firebrand likened to former US president Donald Trump, Your Content has learned.

    Left wing millennial candidate Gabriel Boric has become Chile’s youngest president at just 35 years of age.

    The politician won with 56% of the votes and vowed to tax the ‘super rich’ and be a president for ‘all Chileans’

    His election comes after fare hikes sparked violent nationwide protests, especially by young people, in 2019.

    His election rival Jose Antonio Kast, 55, accepted defeat and congratulated Mr Boric on his ‘grand triumph’,’according to The Independent.

