Man, 56, in care home dies after paramedics with life-saving equipment REFUSED to enter the facility ‘because it was against California’s COVID-19 rules’

A California man died after paramedics responding to his cardiac arrest refused to enter the care facility he was in because they misinterpreted an outdated COVID-19 state memo, officials said, Your Content has learned.

Staff at Rialto Post Acute Facility Care made 911 calls reporting that Joseph Angulo, 56, ‘had stopped breathing’ shortly before 8pm on November 11.

Frantic nurses and a police officer who also responded to the scene repeatedly told the responders they could not move Angulo as he was receiving CPR.

After the first responders allegedly told staff that ‘if they didn’t like the rule, they should call your congressman,’ Officer Ralph Ballew entered the facility.

Ballew pushed the bed to the entrance as a nurse kept performing CPR and paramedics eventually took over.

Angulo was then transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, less than two miles away from the center, but was pronounced dead at 8.38 pm.

The paramedics have been placed on leave after the city opened a probe,’according to The California News Time.

