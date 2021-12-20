Missing dad, 21, is found dead inside burned out QVC distribution facility after huge blaze even though the home shopping network had claimed all workers made it to safety

The body of a missing 21 year old man was found inside a QVC distribution facility following huge fire after the home shopping network claimed everyone had escaped to safety, Your Content has learned.

Authorities in Rocky Mount, North Carolina said search and rescue teams found the body of Kevon Ricks, 21, on the loading dock Sunday morning.

Ricks, a devoted dad of one, had begun working at the facility just three weeks before his death.

The fire was so powerful that 45 crews from six fire departments responded and worked for several hours to extinguish it.

QVC officials had previously claimed that ‘everyone inside the center made it out safely’

Kevon’s aunt, Stephanie Randolph, thanked everyone for their prayers and shared the news about her missing nephew.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper paid tribute to the loss of life at the facility,’according to The New York Post.

