Moment hero Amazon driver puts herself in front of rampaging pit bull to save customer’s daughter, 19, who was on verge of being attacked by bloodthirsty dog

An Amazon delivery driver has been hailed a hero after footage emerged showing her standing between a customer’s daughter and an aggressive pit bull, Your Content has learned.

Las Vegas Amazon delivery driver was seen coming to the rescue of a women Lauren Ray, was outside her home with a pet when a pit bull attacked.

Stephanie Lontz, while delivering packages stepped in between the dog and girl.

Gave the 19 year old woman a chance to escape while Lontz shooed dog away,’according to The SUN.

