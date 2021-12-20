Moment long line truckers ‘boycott’ Colorado over the state’s 110 year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident Petition to grant clemency attracts 4MILLION signatures

Viral TikTok videos claim to show a long line of trucks who are ‘boycotting’ Colorado by driving round it and refusing to enter the state over the 110 year jail sentence of a fellow driver who caused a huge crash that killed four on a Colorado interstate, Your Content has learned.

A petition to grant clemency to the driver of an 18 wheeler jailed for 110 years in prison for killing four people has garnered 4 million signatures on Change.org.

According to TikTok videos, fellow drivers are now refusing to enter the state as a way to denounce the sentence they’ve deemed harsh and unfair.

Rogel Aguilera Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison for a fiery crash in 2019 that killed four people.

He was driving a semi truck at 85mph down I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado on April 25, 2019 when he crashed into two dozen vehicles stuck in rush hour traffic.

The impact of the crash caused a fireball explosion that incinerated cars and trucks and killed four people and injured six others.

Aguilera Mederos claimed his brakes failed, but prosecutors said he should have used a runaway truck ramp miles before the scene of the crash.

He was found guilty in October of 27 criminal charges,’according to FOX News.

