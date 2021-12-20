Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    Moment long line truckers ‘boycott’ Colorado over the state’s 110 year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident Petition to grant clemency attracts 4MILLION signatures
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Viral TikTok videos claim to show a long line of trucks who are ‘boycotting’ Colorado by driving round it and refusing to enter the state over the 110 year jail sentence of a fellow driver who caused a huge crash that killed four on a Colorado interstate, Your Content has learned.

    A petition to grant clemency to the driver of an 18 wheeler jailed for 110 years in prison for killing four people has garnered 4 million signatures on Change.org.

    - Advertisement -

    According to TikTok videos, fellow drivers are now refusing to enter the state as a way to denounce the sentence they’ve deemed harsh and unfair.

    Rogel Aguilera Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison for a fiery crash in 2019 that killed four people.

    He was driving a semi truck at 85mph down I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado on April 25, 2019 when he crashed into two dozen vehicles stuck in rush hour traffic.

    The impact of the crash caused a fireball explosion that incinerated cars and trucks and killed four people and injured six others.

    - Advertisement -

    Aguilera Mederos claimed his brakes failed, but prosecutors said he should have used a runaway truck ramp miles before the scene of the crash.

    He was found guilty in October of 27 criminal charges,’according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.