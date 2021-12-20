Monday, December 20, 2021
    More than 48 Royal Caribbean cruise passengers test positive for COVID-19 after docking in Miami following their trip around the Caribbean
    Forty-four passengers onboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas cruise tested positive for COVID-19 after the ship docked in Miami on Saturday, Your Content has learned.

    The line also announced that one of the passengers onboard a prior cruise itinerary had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

    Forty-four out of 6,074, passengers – or about .72percent onboard the cruise that departed on December 11 tested positive for COVID.

    The scene is reminiscent of the early stages of the outbreak in 2020, when cruise ships became the first super spreaders due to their enclosed environment.

    Royal Caribbean has not announced plans to halt future cruises,’according to CNN.

