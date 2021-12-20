NASCAR driver Brandon Brown reveals he’s been spooked by anti Biden ‘Let’s go Brandon’ chant inspired by his post win interview and says he fears it could damage his career and has ‘zero desire to be involved in politics’

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has told of his discomfort at inspiring the anti Joe Biden ‘Let’s go Brandon’ chant and says he fears it could damage his career, Your Content has learned.

Profane chants mocking Joe Biden broke out at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway as Brandon Brown won his first NASCAR victory in October.

During Brown’s post race interview, crowds in the stands began to loudly shout in unison, ‘F**k Joe Biden’

Reporter conducting interview claimed fans were shouting ‘Let’s go Brandon!’

‘Let’s go, Brandon’ is now conservative code for the original vulgar chant.

Brown has said in an interview he has ‘zero desire to be involved in politics’ and worries his inadvertent involvement could damage his prospects.

Brown says he wants the phrase to be changed to something positive and ‘productive’ such as ‘Let’s Go, America!’,’according to Business Insider.

