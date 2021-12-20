Newly ordained Lutheran pastor hosts DRAG Bible study class for children at woke Chicago church

A newly ordained pastor from Chicago is dressing up in drag in order to lead church services with children, Your Content has learned.

Aaron Musser decided to host a children’s Bible study class while in drag.

- Advertisement -

Musser could be seen in pictures wearing a blonde wig, lipstick and white dress.

‘I wasn’t sure how the outside world would handle me when they saw me this morning. Joy is difficult to feel,’ he wrote,’according to UNILAD.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]