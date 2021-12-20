Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    North Carolina man is shot dead by cops while stabbing his 13 year old stepdaughter after forcing his way into his estranged wife’s home
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A knife wielding North Carolina man was shot and killed by police officers as he repeatedly stabbed his ex-wife’s teenage daughter after refusing to put down the weapon, Your Content has learned.

    The incident occurred in the 10,000 block of Blairbeth Street in Charlotte.

    - Advertisement -

    The man’s ex-wife fled after he forced his way into the Charlotte home, police said. She alerted police that her daughter was still inside.

    Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and tried to ‘de-escalate the situation’ before he stabbed her, cops said.

    The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,’according to WBTW.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.