North Carolina man is shot dead by cops while stabbing his 13 year old stepdaughter after forcing his way into his estranged wife’s home

A knife wielding North Carolina man was shot and killed by police officers as he repeatedly stabbed his ex-wife's teenage daughter after refusing to put down the weapon

The incident occurred in the 10,000 block of Blairbeth Street in Charlotte.

The man’s ex-wife fled after he forced his way into the Charlotte home, police said. She alerted police that her daughter was still inside.

Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and tried to ‘de-escalate the situation’ before he stabbed her, cops said.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,’according to WBTW.

