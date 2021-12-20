NYC police union condemns release of killer behind murder of first female NYPD cop killed in the line of duty Victim, 25, was killed after chasing convicted robber who’d stolen subway rider’s chain

New York City’s largest police union has shared its outrage over the release of a prisoner who was responsible for the first death of a female NYPD officer, Your Content has learned.

The New York City police union is outraged over the release of prisoner Darryl Jeter, who was responsible for the death of NYPD officer Irma ‘Fran’ Lozada.

Jeter shot and killed Lozada in 1984 after she and her partner chased him for allegedly stealing a subway rider’s chain necklace.

She was the first female NYPD officer killed in the line of duty.

Jeter was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 32 and 1/2 years to life in prison. He was released on parole on December 7 after serving 36 years.

Union leaders described Jeter’s release as ‘a blow to every cop who puts her life on the line to stop criminals from preying on innocent New Yorkers’,’according to FOX4.

