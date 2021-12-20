Monday, December 20, 2021
    NYPD is forcing all cops to wear face masks while on duty regardless of vaccination status as COVID Omicron variant sweeps US
    By Your Content Staff
    The NYPD is enforcing a stricter mask policy with all cops now required to wear the face coverings while on duty regardless on their vaccination status, Your Content has learned.

    The NYPD announced on Sunday that all cops must wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status, while on duty.

    The decision comes after the surge in COVID cases amid the sweep of the new Omicron variant in the US.

    The mask mandate had previously been repealed for the department in an attempt for unvaccinated officers to receive the shot.

    NYC set a new high record of cases on Sunday with 22,478 confirmed cases.

    City officials have since urged NYC residents to mask up and receive the vaccine to combat the surge of cases,’according to The New York Post.

