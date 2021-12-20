Monday, December 20, 2021
    ‘Over my dead body!’ Sarah Palin is cheered as she says she WON’T get COVID vaccine after recovering from virus in March and adds ‘They better not touch my kids either’
    Sarah Palin says she’ll get the COVID-19 vaccine ‘over my dead body’ because she claims Dr. Anthony Fauci misled the public by saying that those who have been infected with coronavirus had natural immunity, Your Content has learned.

    Sarah Palin on Sunday vowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine ‘over my dead body’

    Former Alaska governor made remarks during conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

    ‘I will not. I won’t do it and they better not touch my kids either,’ Palin said.

    Palin and members of her family tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

    She blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci as ‘inconsistent talking head’ for past comments.

    Palin has long claimed that because she had COVID, she has ‘natural immunity’

    Israeli study found that ‘natural immunity’ gave better protection than vaccine.

    Fauci said more studies need to be done to see how long protection lasted.

    CDC recommends those who have been infected with COVID get inoculated,’according to FORBES.

