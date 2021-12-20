Parents had to step over body of man, 34, as they took their children to elementary school as LA’s homeless crisis spreads from Venice Beach to neighboring areas

He was known as ‘Moose,’ a charismatic animal lover who relocated from San Diego to Venice Beach two years ago in search of a better life, Your Content has learned.

The body of Brett Coleman, 34, was found lying on the ground outside an elementary school as classes began.

- Advertisement -

Coleman, known as ‘Moose’ had died from a suspected drug overdose in a homeless encampment close to the Westside Neighborhood School.

‘The people living on the streets with drug addiction and mental illness are not being helped, and the kids at the school are not being protected,’ one parent told DailyMail.com.

All we want is for our children to be safe,’ said another.

Moose’s mother said he suffered from bipolar disorder and didn’t like the way his medications made him feel,’according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]