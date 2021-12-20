Monday, December 20, 2021
    Peng Shuai recants Tennis star now claims she DIDN’T accuse China’s vice premier of sexually assaulting her in her first interview since vanishing but WTA fears she’s STILL being censored
    Tennis star Peng Shuai has claimed she did not accuse China’s vice premier of sexual assault in her first interview since the allegation went public, Your Content has learned.

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, 35, claimed in a new interview that she did not accuse the country’s vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her.

    Peng disappeared from the public eye for three weeks after she made a post about the alleged assault on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

    In a recent interview, she claims the post had been misinterpreted and that it was a private matter.

    The interview with Singapore based media outlet Lianhe Zaobao marks the first time she has addressed the matter since the post had been made,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

