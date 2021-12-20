Monday, December 20, 2021
    ‘Pioneering’ sex therapist Shirley Zussman dies at age 107 ‘Trailblazing’ expert who trained with Masters and Johnson and saw patients until she was 105 passes away at home in NYC
    Sex therapist Shirley Zussman, who trained under the famed team Masters and Johnson and practiced for over 50 years, has died at the age of 107, Your Content has learned.

    Zussman was born in New York City in 1914, received her undergraduate degree in the ’30s, and earned her doctorate from Columbia University in 1969.

    She and her husband, Leon Zussman, a gynecologist and obstetrician, trained together at the Masters and Johnson Institute.

    William H. Masters and Virginia E. Johnson were famous for treating sexual dysfunction and demystifying sex.

    The Zussmans were co-directors of the Human Sexuality Center at Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center and published a book together.

    She also wrote a sex column for Glamour magazine and was president of the American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors, and Therapists.

    Dr. Ruth Westheimer described her as ‘a pioneer in sex therapy and an excellent role model’,’according to The New York Times.

