Schumer says he won’t let Manchin torpedo Biden’s spending spree Top Democrat slams moderate and promises to hold vote on $1.75T Build Back Better in January to force ‘every member to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television’

Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda to forced Democrat Senator Joe Manchin to vote no after killing the bill by saying he can't support the behemoth social spending legislation, Your Content has learned.

Chuck Schumer will force senators to go on the record in a floor vote early next year on Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Says he wants to give all members ‘the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television’

Attack is on Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who effectively killed BBB Sunday when he said: ‘I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t’

Schumer wrote: ‘We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act and we will keep voting on it until we get something done’

Progressives immediately went on the attack against Manchin.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned ‘our democracy is on the line’

Fellow Representative Cori Bush accused Manchin of having a ‘corporatist ego’

Senator Bernie Sanders said ‘Well, I think he’s gonna have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia’,’according to The Daily Mail.

—

