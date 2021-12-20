Monday, December 20, 2021
    Seven members of same family are killed ‘by gas poisoning’ while sleeping inside their Minnesota home
    Four adults and three children were found dead in a Minnesota home Saturday night in a suspected gas poisoning accident said to have happened as they slept, Your Content has learned.

    All seven members of the Hernandez Pinto family were found dead in their Moorhead, Minnesota home on Saturday night.

    The family comprising a mom, dad, three kids, an aunt and a niece are said to have succumbed to gas poisoning while sleeping.

    Police have not confirmed their cause of death and said autopsies are underway.

    Authorities did, however, state there were no signs of violence or forced entry at the Hernandez Pinto family’s Moorhead home.

    They also said there are no known threats to the community and officials are not actively seeking any suspects,’according to Texas News Today.

