Monday, December 20, 2021
    Shirtless mugshot of Tennessee elementary school ‘Teacher of the Year’, 50, after he was arrested ‘for raping and sexually abusing two children’
    By Your Content Staff
    An award winning Tennessee elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with repeatedly raping and sexually abusing two young relatives, Your Content has learned.

    Jonathan Ullrich, first grade teacher from Tennessee, charged with aggravated sexual battery, incest, rape of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation.

    Ullrich is accused of sexually abusing two relatives under age 13 from 2016 until November 2021.

    Ullrich was named Teacher of the Year at Fairview Elementary School in 2020.

    In 2014, Ullrich was removed from his post as principal of Longview Elementary School for making sexual comments to a female staffer.

    Ullrich was arrested after hours long standoff with sheriff’s deputies in the woods,’according to US Mail24.

