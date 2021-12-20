That’s the way the cookie crumbles! New York restaurants are using traps baited with OREOS to tackle the city’s rampant rodent problem Rat sightings soared by 40% in 2021

Desperate New York City restaurant owners have been forced to get creative to tackle the city’s rodent infestation after rat sightings soared by 40percent in 2021 compared to 2019, Your Content has learned.

Rat sightings have increased 40percent in 2021 compared to 2019, due to lack of funding in trash collection and street cleaning services.

In an attempt to tackle the issue that has especially gotten out of hand post pandemic, restaurants are leasing a two feet tall device for $250 a month.

It promises to kill the rodents with Oreo cookies and a safe alcohol-based substance.

The cookies, along with sunflower seeds and other types of bait are placed in the surroundings of the device, and in a tiny set of stairs the rats will climb.

When rats get comfortable with the dynamic, the platform will drop, making them fall to the lower compartment filled with a substance they’ll drown in ,’according to The Daily Mail.

