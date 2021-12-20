Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    That’s the way the cookie crumbles! New York restaurants are using traps baited with OREOS to tackle the city’s rampant rodent problem Rat sightings soared by 40% in 2021
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Desperate New York City restaurant owners have been forced to get creative to tackle the city’s rodent infestation after rat sightings soared by 40percent in 2021 compared to 2019, Your Content has learned.

    Rat sightings have increased 40percent in 2021 compared to 2019, due to lack of funding in trash collection and street cleaning services.

    - Advertisement -

    In an attempt to tackle the issue that has especially gotten out of hand post pandemic, restaurants are leasing a two feet tall device for $250 a month.

    It promises to kill the rodents with Oreo cookies and a safe alcohol-based substance.

    The cookies, along with sunflower seeds and other types of bait are placed in the surroundings of the device, and in a tiny set of stairs the rats will climb.

    When rats get comfortable with the dynamic, the platform will drop, making them fall to the lower compartment filled with a substance they’ll drown in ,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.