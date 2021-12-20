‘There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos’ Tributes pour in to vaccinated Il Divo star Carlos Marin, 53, as he dies from Covid after being put into an induced coma at Manchester hospital

Tributes have poured in for Il Divo star Carlos Marin who has died in hospital in Manchester following a battle with coronavirus, despite being vaccinated, Your Content has learned.

Carlos Marin, a Spanish baritone who was part of Il Divo, has died in hospital in Manchester, the band has said.

The 53-year-old Spaniard fell ill during UK tour on December 7, with agent saying he tested positive for Covid.

He was taken to hospital last week and was later placed in a coma and intubated, but has since passed away.

Singer was vaccinated against Covid in Mexico, agent said, without saying when or what shots he was given,’according to The SUN.

