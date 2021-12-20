Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    ‘This was no little oopsy.’ Daunte Wright’s death was ‘entirely avoidable’ and a result of Kim Potter’s ‘culpable negligence’, prosecutors tell jury during closing arguments in Minnesota cop’s manslaughter trial
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Jurors have begun deliberating in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who prosecutors say made ‘a blunder of epic proportions’ and ‘a series of bad choices that led to her shooting and killing Daunte Wright’ during a botched traffic stop in April, Your Content has learned.

    Prosecutors said Daunte Wright’s death was ‘entirely preventable’ and ‘totally avoidable’ during closing arguments of Kim Potter’s trial Monday.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘It’s a case about the defendant’s reckless handling of her firearm and it’s about her culpable negligence,’ prosecutor Erin Eldridge told jurors.

    The jury will begin deliberating after the defense’s final closing arguments. They’ll return after the holidays if they don’t reach a verdict before Christmas.

    The defense rested its case Friday after Potter took the stand hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of charges in what she has claimed was a gun-Taser mix up.

    She wept as she recalled how the April 11 traffic stop turned ‘chaotic’ and said she ‘didn’t want to hurt anybody’

    - Advertisement -

    Prosecutors have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges,’according to ABC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.