Jurors have begun deliberating in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who prosecutors say made ‘a blunder of epic proportions’ and ‘a series of bad choices that led to her shooting and killing Daunte Wright’ during a botched traffic stop in April, Your Content has learned.

Prosecutors said Daunte Wright’s death was ‘entirely preventable’ and ‘totally avoidable’ during closing arguments of Kim Potter’s trial Monday.

‘It’s a case about the defendant’s reckless handling of her firearm and it’s about her culpable negligence,’ prosecutor Erin Eldridge told jurors.

The jury will begin deliberating after the defense’s final closing arguments. They’ll return after the holidays if they don’t reach a verdict before Christmas.

The defense rested its case Friday after Potter took the stand hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of charges in what she has claimed was a gun-Taser mix up.

She wept as she recalled how the April 11 traffic stop turned ‘chaotic’ and said she ‘didn’t want to hurt anybody’

Prosecutors have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges,’according to ABC News.

