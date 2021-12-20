Monday, December 20, 2021
    Utah college student, 19, is found alive but naked and covered in coal in the basement of her 39 year old suspected kidnapper’s home five days after she was seen leaving her dorm
    A Utah college student who went missing after leaving her dorm room a week ago, was rescued by the police from the home of her alleged kidnapper, where she was found naked and covered in coal in the basement, Your Content has learned.

    Madelyn Allen, student at Snow College, was rescued from the Loa, Utah, home of Brent Brown, 39, on Saturday, after five day search.

    Police found Allen, 19, naked and covered in coal in Brown’s basement, after he lied that he was alone at the house.

    Brown faces charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnapping, rape and object rape.

    Affidavit alleges Allen met Brown on KIK messaging app and agreed to have him pick her up on December 13.

    Allen said Brown tied her up, took away her phone and threatened to come after her family if she were to leave,’according to FOX13.

