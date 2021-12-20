Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

Warren and Booker announced they tested positive for COVID on Twitter on Sunday despite both being vaccinated and having received the booster shot.

Warren also urged all Americans to get their vaccines and booster shots.

Warren’s brother Don Reed Herring died of it in April 2020.

Their diagnosis comes amid rising COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant,’according to The Washington Post.

