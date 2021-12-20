Monday, December 20, 2021
    Who are you texting, Anthony? Disgraced Anthony Weiner dons CAMOUFLAGE for Hamptons outing with son after ex-wife Huma Abedin revealed how sexting scandal and his prison sentence had destroyed their marriage and careers
    Disgraced former Representative Anthony Weiner was spotted in the Hamptons on Sunday going for a walk with his 10 year old son in an all camouflage outfit, Your Content has learned.

    Weiner was last seen with estranged wife Huma Abedin in New York City in October.

    The high-profile exes have occasionally been seen out together since they filed for divorce in 2017 following Weiner’s sexting scandal with a 15 year old girl.

    Abedin and Weiner appear to have remained civil despite their pending divorce. They are said to be committed to co-parenting their only child, but have no interest in a romantic reunion,’according to Texas News Today.

