Activist group asks Wisconsin governor to REMOVE woke Milwaukee prosecutor whose office freed Waukesha parade killer onto streets days before horrific massacre

Wisconsin’s governor received a complaint Monday seeking the removal of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm after his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man who authorities say later drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in a nearby county, killing six people, Your Content has learned.

Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor John Chisholm has come under fire after his office recommended $1,000 bail for Darrell Brooks.

On November 21, Brooks was arrested after he allegedly drove his SUV into a holiday party in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring dozens of others.

Just days before the horrific event, Brooks was released on bail after he allegedly ran over the mother of his child with an SUV.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has been harshly criticized for recommending the low bail amount for Brooks.

Chisholm has called it ‘inappropriately low’ given the circumstances of the crimes Brooks was facing and his prior history.

Group of people affiliated with Wisconsin based Citizens for Responsible Government wants Governor Tony Evers to remove Chisholm from his post,’according to FOX11.

