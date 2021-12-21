Actor, 39, charged in deaths of LA model Christy Giles and Mexican designer friend is charged with sexually assaulting FOUR other women

An actor who was charged in the overdose deaths of a Los Angeles model and her designer friend has now been charged with sexually assaulting four other women, Your Content has learned.

David Pearce, 39, was charged Friday with two counts of forcible rape, one count of raping an unconscious person and one count of sexual penetration.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2010, raping another woman in 2019 and raping two others in February and October of last year.

The charges came just two days after he was arrested on manslaughter charges for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola.

Phone records show they were at a party in East Los Angeles with Pearce and two of his friends just hours before they were found dead outside hospitals.

Scarface actor Steven Bauer previously told DailyMail.com he witnessed Pearce allegedly raping a woman.

Former Scorpions bassist Ralph Rieckermann also said Pearce kept a stack of women’s IDs in his apartment which he handed out to young girls,’according to ABC7.

