Biden is sending 500m free COVID tests to homes two weeks after Psaki laughed at the idea President will deploy 1k troops to hospitals, ramp up testing sites but tell vaccinated Americans they DON’T need to cancel Christmas in Omicron game plan

President Joe Biden will mail 500 million rapid COVID tests to homes across America, deploy 1,000 medical personnel to hospitals and set up new federal testing sites as part of the Omicron battle plan he will announce in full on Tuesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday on his plans for combatting the latest coronavirus surge.

He will again stress vaccines and boosters, and issue a stark warning to Americans who haven’t got a shot.

The government is buying 500 million home tests kits to be provided free to the public.

Two weeks ago, Jen Psaki rejected the idea and snipped: ‘Should we just send one to every American?’

He will also deploy 1,000 military personnel to hospitals and set up federally run testing sites.

The administration is not calling for any new lockdowns or travel restrictions and will instead address existing steps like masking indoors, testing, and vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said the vaccinated should be able to have an ‘enjoyable Christmas’

Biden will speak on Tuesday afternoon less than 24 hours after U.S. confirmed first Omicron death.

On Monday night the CDC confirmed that Omicron is the dominant COVID strain, making up 73% of cases.

States like New York and New Jersey in particular are getting slammed by the new variant.

Hospitalizations have not kept pace, though, only growing six per cent in the last two weeks.

