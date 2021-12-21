Biden says vaccinated Americans CAN celebrate Christmas safely, denies he has FAILED on home testing, praises Trump for getting his booster and blames unvaccinated for Omicron surge Coughs his way through COVID speech

President Joe Biden told vaccinated Americans they can enjoy Christmas safely, insisted we are not going back to March 2020 and toned down his attacks on the unvaccinated as he announced his plan to tackle the surge of Omicron over the winter, Your Content has learned.

He also toned down his attacks on the unvaccinated.

But he told them: ‘You have an obligation to yourselves, to your family and quite frankly, I know I’ll get criticized for this, to your country’ to get their shots.

CDC released data on Monday night showing Omicron now accounts for 73 percent of U.S. Covid cases.

In New York and New Jersey, the Midwest, the Southeast, the Gulf Coast, and the Northwest, the Omicron variant now account for more than 90 percent of new cases,’according to The Texas News Today.

