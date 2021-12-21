Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pleads with AG Merrick Garland to send ATF agents to city after more than 760 murders this year a 25 year high Just one year after she proposed CUTTING $80M from police budget
    By Your Content Staff
    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pleaded with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday to send Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents to the city for six months after the city reaches a 25-year high in the number of murders, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she has submitted a request to Attorney General Merrick Garland for send more ATF agents for six months.

    She also asked the attorney general for more federal prosecutors and federal marshals to help law enforcement get illegal guns off the streets.

    Chicago is currently facing a 25 year high murder rate, with 767 homicides occurring within the city this year.

    It has also seen shooting incidents increasing 9% over last year and 68% since 2019, with overall violent crimes up 7.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

    Law enforcement agents said the mayor’s plan was lacking specifics, while community organizers said federal law enforcement should not get involved,’according to Texas News Today.

    according to Texas News Today.

