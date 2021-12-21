Disgraced X-Men director Bryan Singer is accused of ’emotional abuse’ by ex-assistant who claims filmmaker got him drunk and had sex with him when he was just 18 and left him with PTSD after years of ‘trauma’

Bryan Singer has been accused of ‘mental and emotional abuse’ by his former assistant and partner, who has shared details of their allegedly ‘traumatizing’ sexual relationship that started when he was 18 and the filmmaker was 43, Your Content has learned.

Blake Stuerman, 30, shared details of his allegedly ‘traumatizing’ sexual relationship with Singer in an essay published by Variety.

He claimed he was 18 and Singer was 43 when the filmmaker got him drunk and had sex with him the first time, saying he didn’t know he ‘was allowed to say no’

Stuerman noted that he was ‘stick thin’ and ‘looked no older than 15’ at the time.

He later learned that Singer ‘had a reputation for liking very young looking men’

The former assistant, who wanted to work in the film industry, alleged that Singer became his mentor, but ‘began to expect sex more frequently’ in return.

Stuerman claimed Singer ‘controlled’ his life during their four years together, saying he wasn’t allowed to date or have sex with anyone of his choosing.

He also alleged that the filmmaker attacked a party guest right in front of him in 2012 and then threatened he would kill him if he ever left.

Singer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, called Stuerman’s allegations ‘uncorroborated, inflammatory, and highly defamatory’ in a four-page written response.

Singer has been hit by allegations from a number of people who have claimed that he sexually assaulted them as minors in incidents dating back to 1997.

The X-Men director denied all of the allegations, some of which have been retracted in court and settled,’according to The Daily Advent.

