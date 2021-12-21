Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    El Chapo’s sons ‘organize drug cartel FESTIVAL for Mexican town’ which saw locals treated to live music and brand new cars as well as toys handed out as prizes
    By Your Content Staff
    The fugitive sons of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán reportedly organized a bash ahead of Christmas Day as cars were raffled and gifts were handed out to residents in the western Mexico state of Sinaloa, Your Content has learned.

    El Chapo’s four sons reportedly held an party where eight cars were raffled to residents in a town in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

    Ovidio Guzmán López, Joaquín Guzmán López, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar are known as ‘Los Chapitos’

    Footage showed bands playing on a outdoors concert stage in Culiacán.

    The Sinaloa Cartel also gifted toys and other products that contained a sticker with El Chapo’s initials.

    Authorities are unknown of the date and exact location of the event,’according to The Daily Advent.

