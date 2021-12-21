Elon Musk’s SpaceX nails its 100th rocket landing after launching a new Falcon 9 to the ISS to deliver 6,5000lbs of goods that include Christmas gifts for the crew

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 Tuesday morning, marking it’s 31st launch for the year and its 100th successful rocket landing, Your Content has learned.

This was a resupply mission to the ISS, which brought gear, experiments and Christmas gifts to the crew aboard the space station.

The Dragon capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock at the ISS around 4:30am ET on Wednesday and remain there for about a month,’according to Space X.

