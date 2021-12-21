Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Female art teacher, 59, is charged with posting BOMB threats under the doors of three classrooms at her own school saying ‘Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom.’
    A 59 year old Detroit art teacher has been charged with posting hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist, Your Content has learned.

    Michigan art teacher Johnna Rhone, 59, was charged with making a false threat after writing three notes and placing them around Jefferson Middle School.

    One of the notes read: ‘Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom! Get it?’

    The three notes were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center. Surveillance cameras at the school caught Rhone in the act.

    She was placed on administrative leave on Friday, and was arrested by police.

    Since the Oxford deadly shooting three weeks ago, nearly a hundred kids in the Detroit metropolitan area have been charged with making similar threats.

    If Rhone is freely released, then she is not allowed contact with anyone from the school,’according to The Daily Advent.

