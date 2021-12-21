Former California Democratic Representative Katie Hill says she’s tested positive for COVID at eight months pregnant, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted

Shamed former Rep. Katie Hill says she has COVID while eight months pregnant despite being fully-vaccinated and receiving her booster, Your Content has learned.

Ex California congresswoman Katie Hill, 34, shared on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19 while eight months pregnant.

Hill said that she is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot prior to her diagnosis.

In November, the ex-Democrat representative also revealed that she is naming her baby boy Finn, on social media with her boyfriend Alex Thomas.

The former California congresswoman was seen as a rising star in the Democrat party until her ‘throuple’ with a campaign staffer was exposed in 2019.

Other public figures, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Corey Brooker also recently tested positive for the virus as the omicron variant spreads,’according to The Hill.

