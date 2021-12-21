Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    Former California Democratic Representative Katie Hill says she’s tested positive for COVID at eight months pregnant, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Shamed former Rep. Katie Hill says she has COVID while eight months pregnant despite being fully-vaccinated and receiving her booster, Your Content has learned.

    Ex California congresswoman Katie Hill, 34, shared on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19 while eight months pregnant.

    - Advertisement -

    Hill said that she is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot prior to her diagnosis.

    In November, the ex-Democrat representative also revealed that she is naming her baby boy Finn, on social media with her boyfriend Alex Thomas.

    The former California congresswoman was seen as a rising star in the Democrat party until her ‘throuple’ with a campaign staffer was exposed in 2019.

    Other public figures, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Corey Brooker also recently tested positive for the virus as the omicron variant spreads,’according to The Hill.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.