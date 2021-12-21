Former US Capitol cop Michael Fanone quits his job to become CNN law enforcement expert almost a year after he was beaten during the January 6 riot and angered his colleagues by turning on Donald Trump

A member of the Capitol Police who became ‘the face’ of the injured and assaulted officers to the anger of many of his colleagues has announced that he is quitting the force and joining CNN, Your Content has learned.

Michael Fanone, 41, handed in his resignation to the Capitol Police on Monday and will leave the force on Dec 31, five years short of retiring with benefits.

Fanone, a 20-year veteran of the force, was attacked during the January 6 insurrection and suffered lasting physical and mental injuries.

He spoke frequently on CNN, becoming ‘the face’ of the officers who suffered during the riot.

Fanone voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but not in 2020, and was shocked and horrified at the then-president’s behavior on January 6.

His stance against the former president angered many of his former colleagues.

He returned to the force in September, but to a division that analyzes crime statistics rather than the training academy, as he had hoped.

His full police arrest powers and firearm were returned to him earlier this month, which said was important to show he was not being forced out.

Brian Stelter, CNN’s media correspondent, confirmed that Fanone would start work at the network in January,’according to The Insiders.

