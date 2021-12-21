Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Ground breaking female pilot in Afghan military is living on the West Coast after escaping Kabul on American military flight despite rumors she had been stoned to death by the Taliban
    A woman who served as a helicopter pilot for the Afghan Army and believed to have been stoned to death in the ruthless Taliban takeover of the country in August, is instead alive, safe and living in the United States, Your Content has learned.

    Safia Ferozi, 31, publicly refuted claims this weekend that she had been killed following the Taliban takeover of the country in August.

    Graphic photographs purported to show the female pilot being stoned to death during the chaos were miscaptioned, and showed another, unrelated stoning.

    Ferozi, 31, revealed that she had instead been spirited out of the country by US forces on August 15 the same day of the Taliban took the city of Kabul.

    ‘If I was in Afghanistan, I’m sure it would have happened to me,’ Ferozi said of the August attacks in the city’s capital.

    The mom of two currently lives with her husband and daughters in the US, and is looking to relocate to Oregon,’according to The New York Times.

