Hotel guest is shocked to discover the New York room she booked via Airbnb looks directly into a RESTAURANT and the window is disguised as a mirror on the other side

A woman shared her shock at arriving at her New York City hotel room only to discover the only window opened directly into a restaurant, Your Content has learned.

Desiree Baker booked the room at Cassa, a hotel near Times Square, via Airbnb.

- Advertisement -

Photos on the website showed the room with a view out over Manhattan.

In reality the room looked directly into the adjoining hotel restaurant.

Desiree’s TikTok of the extraordinary discovery has racked up 6.5million views,’according to Texas News Today.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]