Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    Hotel guest is shocked to discover the New York room she booked via Airbnb looks directly into a RESTAURANT and the window is disguised as a mirror on the other side
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A woman shared her shock at arriving at her New York City hotel room only to discover the only window opened directly into a restaurant, Your Content has learned.

    Desiree Baker booked the room at Cassa, a hotel near Times Square, via Airbnb.

    - Advertisement -

    Photos on the website showed the room with a view out over Manhattan.

    In reality the room looked directly into the adjoining hotel restaurant.

    Desiree’s TikTok of the extraordinary discovery has racked up 6.5million views,’according to Texas News Today.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.