Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    ‘I did what I needed to do’ Ohio Good Samaritan is honored by cops for chasing down purse snatcher, 58, who attacked an 87 year old woman in a Kroger parking lot
    An Ohio Good Samaritan is being hailed a ‘hero’ for chasing down a thief who snatched an 87 year old woman’s purse from a shopping cart, Your Content has learned.

    Deshawn Pressley was praised at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for retrieving 87 year old Pat Goins’ belongings from alleged purse snatcher Derek Vaughn, 58.

    Before the theft, Pressley and Goins had a friendly chat with his one year old daughter at a Kroger store on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township.

    ‘I heard her screaming and yelling it was the yell that I need help,’ Pressley said. ‘And I just turned around and did what I needed to do as a citizen’

    The sheriff said Vaughn’s robbery and theft charges ‘send a message’ and that he hopes Vaughn ‘is still in his jail’ but did not clarify if he was.

    Pressley and Goins have now become friends and said they’ve already made plans for a dinner date,’according to FOX News.

