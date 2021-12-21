Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Journalist Alex Berenson SUES Twitter for ‘violation of the First Amendment’ over his permanent ban for questioning COVID vaccines
    The independent journalist Alex Berenson has filed a federal lawsuit against Twitter challenging his ban from the service over a tweet questioning the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, Your Content has learned.

    Alex Berenson on Monday filed a federal lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban.

    He was banned in August for questioning the effectiveness of COVID vaccines.

    Suit argues that his tweet was a statement of fact, true then as well as now.

    Former New York Times reporter has been a noted mask and lockdown skeptic,’according to The California News Time.

