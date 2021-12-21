Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Kamala Harris goes easy on Joe Manchin for tanking Build Back Better saying it's not about 'any specific individual' and she won't get caught up in 'personal politics'
    Vice President Kamala Harris went easy in a Monday interview on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who the day before went on TV and tanked President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, Your Content has learned.

    On Sunday, Manchin went on Fox News Sunday and tanked President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

    Harris said it’s not about ‘any specific individual’ and she won’t get caught up in ‘personal politics’,’according to The Guardian.

