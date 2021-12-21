Kamala Harris goes easy on Joe Manchin for tanking Build Back Better saying it’s not about ‘any specific individual’ and she won’t get caught up in ‘personal politics’

Vice President Kamala Harris went easy in a Monday interview on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who the day before went on TV and tanked President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, Your Content has learned.

Vice President Kamala Harris went easy in a Monday interview on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, Manchin went on Fox News Sunday and tanked President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

Harris said it’s not about ‘any specific individual’ and she won’t get caught up in ‘personal politics’,’according to The Guardian.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]